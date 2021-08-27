Black bear no longer afraid of humans destroys tent at Avalanche Campground

CARBONDALE, Colo. (KDVR) — Black bears are becoming more daring in their search for food.

The White River National Forest closed Avalanche Campground in response to black bears visiting the campground in search of food. Recently, a black bear destroyed a tent that had no food inside. Luckily no one was hurt.

“Clearly this bear understands campsites potentially mean food and is no longer afraid of people,” said Aspen-Sopris District Ranger Kevin Warner. “We have reports of at least one other emboldened bear visiting the campground.”

During autumn, bears feed up to 20 hours a day preparing for winter hibernation. This means more possibility of encountering a bear on a camping trip. Properly storing food on your trip is of great importance. View White River National Forest’s food-storage order here.

Warner suggests campers store their food and garbage in a hard-sided vehicle, a bear-resistant food locker, or container. For more information on camping in the White River National Forest area, visit the Forest Service website.