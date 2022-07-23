COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) — Officers with Colorado Parks and Wildlife caught a black bear wandering a populated area and moved it back to the wild.

In the video above, you can see CPW officer Travis Sauder examine the tranquilized animal found in southeast Colorado Springs. He looks it over to determine its age and sex.

A muzzle is placed on the bear for safety reasons and it is loaded into a truck to be moved. It is released into the wild and runs off into the woods.

Sauder said the bear is about a healthy 2 to 4-year-old female and was found after it knocked over trash cans looking for food.

How to bearproof your home

CPW reminds those in bear country to bearproof their homes and keep bears from coming around looking for something to eat.

Here’s what is suggested:

Don’t feed bears, and don’t put out food for other wildlife that attracts bears.

Be responsible about trash and bird feeders.

Burn food off barbeque grills and clean after each use.

Keep all bear-accessible windows and doors closed and locked, including home, garage and vehicle doors.

Don’t leave food, trash, coolers, air fresheners or anything that smells in your vehicle.

Pick fruit before it ripens, and clean up fallen fruit.

Talk to your neighbors about doing their part to be bear responsible.

As for bear habitats and where the population of bears is dense, CPW’s Mark Vieira points to communities west of Interstate 25 but mainly in the southwest quadrant of the state where the oak brush is prevalent because acorns are a vital hard food source for bears.