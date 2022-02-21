Bitter cold forces Denver Zoo to close for 2 days

Denver Zoo will be closed Feb. 22 and Feb. 23 due to the arctic cold. Photo courtesy of Keeper Erik B.

DENVER (KDVR) — With more than 100 hours of below-freezing temperatures starting Monday, many businesses are preparing, and the Denver Zoo has more than just visitors to worry about.

The Denver Zoo will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday due to the arrival of an Arctic cold system. For their safety, the majority of the animals will need to stay inside their habitats.

On Monday, temperatures dropped from the 50s to the 30s within an hour, and that is just the beginning of this weeklong cold front.

According to the Pinpoint Weather Team, high temperatures will only hit the teens on Tuesday and Wednesday with the overnight lows expected around zero degrees.

Until the sun returns to the Mile High City, Wookie the Linnaeus two-toed sloth and Dobby the giraffe will stay warm inside until they can meet visitors again.