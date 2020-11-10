Bitfactory Gallery announces new exhibit

One of the new pieces of art on display at the Bitfactory Gallery’s Taking Chances exhibit. (Credit: Bitfactory Gallery)

DENVER (KDVR) – The Bitfactory Gallery announced the opening of a new exhibit called Taking Chances, art from the Pastel Society of Colorado.

The Taking Chances exhibit showcases work that pushed the bounds of the artist’s comfort zone and their ability to take risk.

The Pastel Society of Colorado artists featured in this exhibit are Roger Ambrosier, Barbara Churchley, Diane Edwards, Susan Foster, Lisa Hale, Shelley, Howard, Janet Larsen, Sandy Marvin, Susan McKelvy, Norbert Nagel, Mike Ray, Xenia Sease, Karen Spotts, Sarah St. George, Jeannette Stutzman, Virginia Unseld, Wayne Vigil and Nancy Wylie.

The Taking Chances exhibit runs from November 20 until January 14, 2021. Hours are Thursday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and by appointment.

Visitors are required to wear masks.

Bitfactory Gallery is located at 851 Santa Fe Dr. in the Denver’s Art District.