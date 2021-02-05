Birds of prey get some privacy in Rocky Mountain National Park

ESTES PARK, Colo. (KDVR) — Raptor nesting season begins soon in Rocky Mountain National Park and some areas will be temporarily closed to protect the birds of prey.

These areas will be closed Feb. 15 and are scheduled to reopen on July 31:

Closures include all climbing routes and access to the trails of closed rock formations, according to park officials.

Closures are subject to change according to conditions.