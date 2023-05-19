Firefighters brought down a nest from a building to rescue a bird that was trapped in her it. (Boulder Police Department)

DENVER (KDVR) — A finch bird was rescued after she was seen stuck, hanging from her nest above a business in Boulder on Friday morning.

According to Boulder Police Department, Animal Protection Officer Carbone was the first to arrive on the scene but couldn’t reach the bird, so she called the fire department for help.

Station 5 of the Boulder Fire Department arrived on the scene but needed a ladder truck, so Station 6 also responded.

When the ladder truck arrived, BPD said they discovered that the bird’s legs were tangled in pieces of tarp that she used to build her nest.

They brought the whole nest down and Carbone held the finch while firefighters cut the pieces of the tarp in which she was stuck.

Officer Carbone then transported the finch to Greenwood Wildlife Rehabilitation Center

BPT tweeted “We’re hopeful the finch recovers, and glad we could work together to help her today.”