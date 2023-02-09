DENVER (KDVR) — Bird flu has been linked to three mammalian deaths in Colorado, including a black bear, a skunk and a mountain lion, according to state wildlife officials.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife said the animals tested positive for the highly pathogenic avian flu after wildlife officers found symptoms either before or after their deaths. Cases among other mammals in the state are suspected.

They likely contracted the virus from eating birds.

“These mammals likely become infected by feeding on wild birds that are sick or have died of HPAI,” CPW explained in a news release. “However, not every mammal that consumes a sick bird will develop HPAI. These recent Colorado cases add to a growing list of affected wildlife species.”

In January, a dead mountain lion discovered just outside the Gunnison city limits was found to have symptoms of the bird flu, like necrosis of the liver and pneumonia. A skunk in Weld County also tested positive for the disease in November.

And in October, a black bear in Huerfano County was euthanized after a wildlife officer saw it having seizures. A necropsy on its frozen remains revealed bird flu.

CPW said the current strain of bird flu has been found in skunks, foxes, black bears, bobcats, coyotes and other animals around the country, and it’s also been found in marine mammals. It was first confirmed in wild geese in the northeast part of the state in March 2022.

“Despite the variety of mammalian species susceptible to HPAI, the numbers of mammal cases are currently low,” CPW said. “The majority of cases confirmed during this HPAI outbreak are in wild and domestic birds. The most commonly affected wild birds in Colorado have been geese, as well as the raptors and other scavenging birds that eat goose carcasses.”

Public urged to keep distance from wildlife

Tests are pending on more animals in Colorado that are suspected to have contracted the virus, CPW said.

“CPW routinely investigates reports of sick and injured wildlife and is always interested in hearing from the public if they encounter something that doesn’t look quite right,” CPW Area Wildlife Manager Brandon Diamond said in a statement.

Signs of this strain of bird flu include seizures or circling, weakness or lack of response to human presence and organ damage, like encephalitis, hepatitis and pneumonia.

It’s rare, but bird flu can also infect humans, according to CPW. People are urged to keep their distance from wildlife, not to handle sick or dead birds and to take extra care with to protect pets.