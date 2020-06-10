Bill would ban police in Colorado from randomly firing projectiles at protesters

DENVER (KDVR) — Few images from the recent protests in Denver caused more outrage online than video of Darrell Hampton being shot at by police with a pepper gun.

“I didn’t feel like I was a threat to him so I’m not sure why he shot. The only thing I’m sure of is I didn’t provoke any kind of response like that,” said Hampton, who said he was standing peacefully near the Capitol on May 30 just before 6 p.m. when his cellphone captured the moment a Denver police officer aimed his weapon at Hampton and pulled the trigger.

“It knocked my phone out of my hand and shattered the back of it — hit me in the eye and then the pepper spray exploded in my face,” said the 27-year-old.

Hampton hired attorney Arash Jahanian to represent him.

“In viewing the conduct of this officer, we don’t believe this is an officer who should remain on the force,” said Jahanian, who plans to file an inappropriate use-of-force lawsuit against the Denver Police Department.

Jahanian said his client’s case helps explains the Law Enforcement Integrity Act passed with overwhelming support in the Colorado Senate, 32-1.

One amendment in the bill includes a section that bans projectiles that target the head, pelvis or back, and demands police not launch projectiles indiscriminately into a crowd. It also states no chemical agents can be released before issuing an order to disperse.

“I think the General Assembly is recognizing that we are long overdue for some meaningful changes at how police departments operate and are held accountable,” said Jahanian, who has no doubt his client’s case helped encourage lawmakers to include a section to stop indiscriminate use of weapons by police on peaceful protesters.

“I’m very proud that my video can be a part of affecting real change, making it safer for people to go out and exercise their constitutional rights. I’m still looking forward to more discussions and more change coming in the future,” said Hampton.

Senate Bill 217 now moves to the Colorado House where it’s expected to pass by the end of the week.

Denver police are investigating who shot Hampton. In the meantime, Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen has implemented a new policy that states any officer who intentionally points a firearm at someone must report the act to a supervisor. A report would then be created to improve data collection and evaluation of any such incident.