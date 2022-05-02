DENVER (KDVR) — Ahead of its mark-up in the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, Colorado lawmakers and stakeholders are outlining the importance of the CORE Act.

The CORE Act passed the U.S. House of Representatives last year. It would protect more than 400,000 acres of public land in Colorado, create new recreation and conservation areas and protect Camp Hale as a National Historic Landscape.

Senators Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper joined Rep. Joe Neguese to discuss the proposal during a virtual press conference Monday.

You can watch their remarks on FOX31 NOW in the player above.