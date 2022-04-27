DENVER (KDVR) — It has been more than two years since fans of the Denver Nuggets and Colorado Avalanche were able to enjoy games at home through Comcast. Now, the wait may be even longer.

The struggle of watching Colorado’s favorite sports teams from the comfort of your own home continues as the Professional Sporting Events Contract Disputes bill was indefinitely postponed on Wednesday.

Altitude, which broadcasts teams like the Rapids, Nuggets, Avs and Mammoth, has not been available to air on Comcast since August 2019. Lawsuits have been filed over the Altitude blackout, but an agreement over the matter has not been reached. Representatives in the statehouse introduced a bill to force a mediation between Altitude and Comcast.

HB22-1058 was sponsored by Rep. Kyle Mullica and Rep. Alec Garnett. The bill would give Colorado’s attorney general the power to force the cable provider and regional sports network to meet through a mediator for disputes that last longer than six weeks or after a contract expires.

However, the bill was indefinitely halted on Wednesday when it was postponed in the House Business Affairs and Labor Committee.

“Our goal with this legislation was to do everything we could to bring the parties together to end this impasse and get our teams back on TV,” said Mullica. “With the parties having agreed to mediation, moving forward with the bill won’t make them reach an agreement any faster. Nurses, teachers, parents and hardworking Coloradans everywhere just want to watch our teams. We are losing a generation of fans because of the actions of a few greedy billionaires who don’t care about our city or the people who love our teams. Put our teams back on TV!”

Altitude is still available for subscribers of DirecTV.