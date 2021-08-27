Bill to complete the Continental Divide Trail introduced in Congress

A trail crew from the Continental Divide Trail Alliance youth corps hike through the woods near Homestake Pass east of Butte, Mont. Monday, June 18, 2007. From left, Jocelyn Dodge, of the forest service, Amanda Trudeau, of Missoula, Natalie Morgan, of Bozeman, Kevin Clayton, of Bozeman, Brandie Lambdin, of Wyoming, Vicky Anderson, of New York, Dan Corradini, of Wisconsin, and Matthew LaRubbio, of Missoula. Monday, June 18, 2007, near Homestake Pass, Mont., are shown. (AP Photo/The Montana Standard, Lisa Kunkel)

WASHINGTON (KDVR) — With more than 160 miles of its route unfinished, the Continental Divide National Scenic Trail has never been completed, causing hikers to take roads to connect to next portion of the trail.

The Continental Divide Trail Completion Act — introduced by U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse, D-Boulder, in Congress on Friday — would direct the U.S. Forest Service to complete the trail before the its 50th anniversary in 2028.

“As the proud Gateway Community of the Continental Divide Trail, the Town of Grand Lake is excited to endorse the Continental Divide Trail Completion Act to conserve and enhance access to the natural, scenic, historical and cultural resources along the Continental Divide,” Grand Lake Mayor Steve Kudron said.

“Completing the Continental Divide Trail will benefit the community of Grand Lake and the thousands of visitors that flock to the town for its natural environment and recreational resources,” Kudron said.

The trail follows the Continental Divide for more than 3,100 miles and stretches from Canada to Mexico. The north portion of the trail ends at the Canadian border in Glacier National Park.

The trail passes through New Mexico, Colorado, Wyoming, Idaho and Montana.

“People visit our community from all over the world to enjoy the Continental Divide Trail as it touches the sky at Grays Peak — the highest point on any National Scenic Trail,” Summit County Commissioner Tamara Pogue said.

“The Continental Divide Trail Completion Act will support our economy and ensure that this trail remains a national treasure for generations to come,” Pogue said.

As a National Scenic Trail, the Continental Divide Trail provides a protected area of beauty for the public to connect with nature.