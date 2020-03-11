Bill to close loophole for Colorado electric vehicle sales

DENVER (The Colorado Sun) — A Colorado bill allowing electric vehicle manufacturers to sell directly to consumers has passed a key legislative committee, clearing the way for a compromise with auto dealerships.

The Colorado Sun reported an amended version of the bill was approved by the House Energy and Environment Committee on Monday.

The original measure would have allowed Ford, Toyota and other automakers with dealer franchises to jump into the direct-sales market to sell their electric vehicles.

The compromise was an amendment that will allow only automakers that have no existing dealer franchise to sell electric vehicles direct to consumers.