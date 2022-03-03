DENVER (KDVR) — Lawmakers at the Capitol continue to say they are working on measures to lessen crime and increase safety. The first bill in the package Democrats want to pass this year made it out of committee Thursday but it did not come without objection.

Senate Bill 1 would give $10.3 million in grant money to localities around the state to improve street safety, but some opponents are wondering if this effort will actually solve Colorado’s crime problem.

“I remember some of those old failed policies in the past that didn’t work,” Sen. Janet Buckner said. The prime sponsor of the bill said this effort is not one of those old policies. Instead, it is designed to prevent crime through safer streets.

“This is a data-driven bill that takes information that’s been used around the world that has been successful,” Buckner said.

The $10 million in grant money could be used for things like better trash collection, graffiti cleanup, surveillance cameras and more street lighting, but opponents feel this is an unnecessary step.

“Cities and counties are already doing what’s in this bill,” Sen. Barbara Kirkmeyer, of Weld County, said. “They already analyze where crime is prevailing in their communities, they already work within their own planning department or community development department to design safe communities, safe neighborhoods.”

But some officials, like Aurora City Councilwoman Angela Lawson and Arapahoe County Sheriff Tyler Brown, were there supporting the measure, saying the area could use the resources.

The measure would require the local governments getting money from the grants to report back to the state in 2023, detailing how they used the funds. But community members worry the measure does not have strict enough parameters around the funding and could cause unintended harm for certain communities.

“If we give local government more money to enforce those code violations, that could disproportionately impact communities of color, neighborhoods of color, individuals with less means than others. And you know what, that has no correlation to public safety,” said Denise Maes, Servicios Sigue’s public policy analyst.

Buckner said she is confident neighborhoods would not be ridiculed through this measure.

“This bill is not going to target Brown and Black communities. This bill is for the overall good of all communities,” Buckner said.

Initially, some groups were opposed to the measure over concerns that money from the bill could be used to add more police personnel, but lawmakers added an amendment that specifically calls for the funding not to be used for that purpose. They said they are working on a separate bill addressing money for police staffing.

Lawmakers also said the amendments they added Thursday ensure the money will be distributed around the state and cameras purchased through the funding would not be used for facial recognition purposes.

The bill passed along party lines by a 3-2 vote on Thursday. It goes to the appropriations committee next.