DENVER (KDVR) — A bipartisan bill aimed at preventing controlled burns from spreading and triggering wildfires just passed the Colorado House on its second reading.

HB22-1132 would require property owners to notify the local fire department, fire protection district, or county firefighting force before conducting a controlled burn on private property. That individual has to let firefighters know the date, time and location the burn will be happening, and provide contact information two days before burning.

The bill also outlaws individuals conducting controlled burns under certain conditions, like high winds or drought.

The penalties would be a $250 fine for the first offense, $500 for a second offense and $1,000 for each offense after.

“As a former fire fighter, I know controlled burns are a critical part of wildfire mitigation strategies. But I also know controlled burns can get out of control sometimes, causing severe damages,” said bill sponsor state Rep. Tony Exum in a tweet. “This is a good bill which will help local fire departments stay informed about when fires are going to be started in their areas.”