Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo kicks off at National Western Stock Show

DENVER (KDVR) – The Black American cowboy and cowgirl played a big role in taming the wild west. They still do. That history is celebrated at the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo at the National Western Stock Show and Rodeo.

Born in 1870 in Texas, William M. Pickett was a cowboy, performer and actor. Today, his legend lives on at the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo.

”We’ve got steer wrestling, got ladies steer decorating, we’ve got barrel racing we’ve got calf roping and bull riding of course,“ said Carolyn Carter, Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo organizer.

Bill Pickett is credited with creating many of the elements of rodeo that are utilized today.

“He introduced steer wrestling which is not an easy sport to do, because you have to literally wrestle a steer. It’s five minds involved, two horses, two Cowboys, and a steer,” said Carter.

Carter, who is competing as well, says the rodeo is here and it is back.

That is great news for 15 year-old barrel racing champion Sadie Jackson from Centennial who stands to win another chance at another championship belt buckle.

“I could win a buckle, a belt buckle, like the one I have on right now, which is super exciting, I’m planning on winning, that is my main goal,“ said Jackson.

Either way, Jackson said she glad to be back in the saddle again.