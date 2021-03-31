Bill passed by lawmakers provides state housing assistance to undocumented Coloradans

DENVER (KDVR) — A bill has been passed by Colorado lawmakers that would provide state housing assistance, regardless of immigration status. The bill is headed to Governor Jared Polis’ desk Wednesday. The bill needs his signature to become law.

If signed into law by Governor Polis, it would eliminate the need to show paperwork to verify legal status in the U.S. in order to sign up for state housing assistance.

State Senator Julie Gonzales sponsored the bill and sent out this tweet after its passage:

Orale! I’m honored to have worked w/ so many folks, inside and outside #coleg, to get us to the point where CO can pass transformative, housing+immigrant justice policy on a bipartisan basis. When I talk about bending systems towards justice, THIS is what it looks like. ❤️✊🏽 https://t.co/QH27upwhdr — Senadora Julie Gonzales (@SenadoraJulie) March 31, 2021

While Gonzales said the bill was brought about through bipartisan support, the voting records in the Colorado legislature show the votes mostly fell along party lines.