Bike to Work Day takes off across Denver Metro

DENVER (KDVR)— Now that many workers are back in the office, Wednesday’s 31st annual Bike to Work Day encourages commuters to ditch the car and hop on a bike with breakfast stations and bike parties throughout the Denver Metro.

Bike to Work Day is an annual event led by Way to Go and Denver Regional Council of Governments with the overall goals of improving health, saving money on commutes, decreasing traffic and cutting down on air pollution.

Breakfast stations open at 6:30 a.m. and run until until 9 a.m. on Wednesday. Stations in Denver include YMCA of Metropolitan Denver, Denver Botanical Gardens, Saint John’s Cathedral, Denver Health Medical Center, City Park Pavilion and REI at Confluence Park.

From 3:30 p.m.- 6 p.m. several other stations will provide riders water, snacks, and a variety of giveaways.

After work, commuters can stop by Bike FROM Work Day parties including the Denver Streets Partnership party held at 16th and Humboldt, which will feature food from several Colfax Ave. businesses, live music and free beer from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Those who register with Bike to Work Day are also entered to win gift cards, t-shirts, Lyft memberships, and a Retrospec bike from Louisville Cyclery.

More info and a full map of over 100 stations to bike to can be found on the Bike to Work Day website.