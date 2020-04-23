Bike to Work Day rescheduled in Colorado due to COVID-19

DENVER (KDVR) – The Colorado Department of Transportation and the Denver Regional Council of Governments announced on Thursday that this year’s annual Bike to Work Day will be rescheduled.

Originally, Bike to Work Day was scheduled for June 24, however due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it will be rescheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 22.

“To maintain the health of riders and of our communities, we believe it’s best to delay Bike to Work day due to the current situation,” said CDOT’s Bicycle, Pedestrian, & Scenic Byways Section Manager Betsy Jacobsen.

“Although this event celebrates physical fitness, social distancing would be more challenging this year if we have additional people traveling in closer proximity to each other on our bike paths and local streets.”

Typically, Bike to Work Day is held in June, as June is designated as Bike Month in Colorado. Thousands of Coloradans use Bike to Work Day to show their support for the fun and ease of bicycle transportation.

The new date for this year’s Bike to Work Day in Colorado will coincide with the same event held by the League of American Bicyclists.