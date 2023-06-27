DENVER (KDVR) — Wednesday is Bike to Work Day in Colorado, and some cyclists may have to get creative on this year’s commute.

Flooding has led to a recommended detour on the Cherry Creek Trail as it crosses underneath Iliff Avenue in Denver.

“Usually there’s a couple of places that are a concern, but this year is particularly bad with all the rains,” bicyclist Sally Leibbrandt said.

Leibbrandt bikes to work in Cherry Creek from her home in Centennial every day that she can and plans to celebrate Bike to Work Day accordingly.

She’s planning an alternate route, however, after coming across the flooded path Tuesday.

“I decided to try something different tomorrow and see what I find on those trails,” she said.

A portion of the Cherry Creek Trail in Denver floods on June 27, 2023. (KDVR)

The event is organized by Way to Go, which is asking drivers to be especially cautious Wednesday.

“It’s maybe even more important to let drivers know that there are going to be thousands of more cyclists than usual on the roads, so exercise extreme caution if you’re going to be driving tomorrow,” Nisha Mokshagundam said.