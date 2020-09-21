Bike to Wherever week replaces Bike To Work Day in Colorado this year

DENVER (KDVR) – Bike to Work day has been canceled this year in Colorado but in its place is Bike to Wherever Week. The information is virtual but the riding is real.

Nowadays, there are fewer cars on the road, and more bikes.

“What we are focused on is to get people out of their SOVs (single occupant vehicles) to help us reduce congestion and improve air quality in the Denver region,” said Allison Redmon, Way to Go manager.

For the entire week, starting today, the message is simple, ditch your car for one day and get on your bike.

“We do know that a lot of folks, like us, have not returned to the office or the worksite yet so you can bike to the park, grocery store, wherever you’re going,” said Redmon.

When you go to the website you’ll glean plenty of virtual information that you can use in the real world, like, how to navigate Denver’s new bike lanes.

James Waddell is the mobility program director for Bicycle Colorado and he says while you must always exercise caution, it’s safer to cruise Denver these days.

“It is safer now. We’ve got a lot more protective bike lanes, there’s more separation between you and the vehicles, and when everybody has their own space on the road it makes more sense for everybody,” said Waddell. “We are going to be giving out a lot of helpful tips and that’s for either first time riders or riders who have been biking for a long time, it could be fun things like biking with your family or places to go to get discounts.”

Traffic is down, ridership is up, could be a good time for you to get out,

“I am probably going to end up going to daycare to pick up my 2-year-old,” said Redmon.

It doesn’t matter where you go, just go.