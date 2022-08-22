SHERIDAN, Colo. (KDVR) — Mountain, street and hybrid bikes are all expensive these days if you want to buy one brand new. Luckily, there is a bike shop that fixes up bicycles in of need minor repairs, makes them almost like new and sells them at a considerable discount. The proceeds go to help underprivileged kids get bikes for free.

Sam Jensen has been on a bike since he was 5 years old. For Jensen going to work is a joy.

“I manage the shop and make sure everybody’s getting stuff done, making sure we have bikes out on the floor,” Jensen said.

Jensen loves his job because he breathes new life into old bikes. He knows every bike here will put a smile on someone’s face.

“We are Lucky Bikes Re-Cyclery. We are part of the nonprofit Lucky to Ride. We focus on getting at-risk and underserved youth in communities out on bikes,” Jensen said.

Lucky Bikes Re-Cyclery has been rolling along since 2013 selling refurbished bikes for dimes on the dollar. The best part, Jensen said, is knowing he is helping kids get on bikes as well. All proceeds go to their bike-related charities.

“We are really passionate about the sport and we are really passionate about helping other people,” Jensen said.

Lucky bikes, lucky kids.