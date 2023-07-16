DENVER (KDVR) — A bike shop just tucked away off Colfax became the target of thieves last week when they broke the front door and stole three bikes.

“I found three customer bikes had been stolen,” Ian Ancelin, the owner of the Velowood Cyclery, said. “They were all full suspension mountain bikes.”

Ancelin has owned the shop since 2018 and said he does a lot of repair work on bikes. He said the three bikes stolen were all very expensive, and he believes the thieves knew that because they didn’t take anything else.

“It’s probably around $20,000 worth of bikes,” Ancelin said.

He has put in an insurance claim but said he isn’t sure exactly how much it will cover.

He said he also contacted the customers of his who owned the bikes to let them know what happened.

“Right now, we will very likely have to pay a lot out of pocket as well,” Ancelin said.

The break-in happened sometime between Wednesday night and Thursday morning last week. He said nearby business owners texted him letting him know his shop door was shattered.

“It still sucks when your business is targeted and your customers are suffering,” Ancelin said. “It makes you suffer with them.”

A friend of the shop has started a GoFundMe to help them get back on their feet.

Ancelin said they are going to beef up security by buying new cameras for the shop and reinforcing the front door with an extra gate to prevent this from happening again.

“I feel defeated, I feel hollow, just sad about it all,” Ancelin said.