DENVER (KDVR) — Keep your eyes to the sky Wednesday night as the biggest full moon of 2022 makes an appearance.

This full moon is also a supermoon and will appear 17% bigger and 30% brighter than a normal full moon.

A supermoon happens when the moon is at its closest point to Earth in its orbit.

This event peaked at 12:38 p.m. MT Wednesday afternoon but will still be visible Wednesday evening in the night sky.

The full moon in July is also named the “Buck Moon” because it is the time when bucks antlers are growing.