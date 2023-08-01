DENVER (KDVR) — Aug. 1 is celebrated as Colorado Day, the day it earned its statehood. But 47 years ago, ahead of the state’s 100th birthday, Colorado experienced one of its deadliest natural disasters.

On the evening of July 31, 1976, hours before Colorado’s 100th birthday, a stationary thunderstorm released a deluge of rain in the upper part of the Big Thompson River drainage.

According to the United States Geological Survey, the Big Thompson flood became one of the state’s deadliest and costliest disasters.

The National Weather Service said that an estimated 2,500 to 3,500 people drove to the area to stay in one of Colorado’s most scenic spots to celebrate 100 years of Colorado. On the afternoon of July 31, heavy rain fell over the 70-square-mile region from 6:30-11 p.m.

The heaviest rainfall, between 12 and 14 inches, fell on the western side of the canyon. Water levels rose quickly and raged through the canyon corridor, according to NWS. The flood lasted through the early morning of Aug. 1, 1976.

An abandoned pickup truck sits on US Highway 34 outside of Loveland, Colo., August 3, 1976 after raging flood waters in Big Thompson canyon washed away the roadway. Scores have been killed and hundreds stranded by the flooding which demolished homes, businesses and recreation campgrounds. (AP Photo)

A member of the Larimer County search and Rescue squad stands on top of a mass of debris in Drake, Colorado, during a search for victims of the Big Thompson Canyon flooding August 4, 1976. (AP Photo)

Roof of a house sits atop a bridge over the Big Thompson river near Estes Park, Colorado August 3, 1976 after flood water ripped homes apart in the tiny Community of Cedar Canyon. (AP Photo)

Water Rushes over a fallen school bus sign and down what used to be the main street of Drake, Colorado October 2, 1976. The aftermath of a flash flood that crashed down the Big Thompson canyon last July 31 crushing everything in its path and killing at least 139 persons. (AP Photo)

According to USGS, 144 people died in the flood, and many were campers staying along the river. The flood also destroyed 418 homes, 52 businesses, numerous bridges, paved and unpaved roads and power and telephone lines. U.S. 34 was washed out as 10-foot-wide boulders were carried down the river.

Damages cost an estimated $39 million.

In the days since the Big Thompson flood, USGS continues to conduct research and operate a nationwide network to help understand and predict the likelihood of floods such as this one.

According to NWS, the deadliest flood on record was in June 1921 when the Arkansas River flooded in Pueblo. Because of the swelling of the Arkansas River and Fountain Creek, the entire greater business district of Pueblo was flooded with water 10 feet deep.

While the number is uncertain, researchers estimated as many as 1,500 people died in the flood.