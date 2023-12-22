DENVER (KDVR) — Denver is activating its cold weather shelter plan because of forecasted cold temperatures and possible snow this weekend.

The Pinpoint Weather team has issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for Sunday because of rain that will turn to snow on Sunday morning. While the snow amounts are low, a high amount of traffic is anticipated along Colorado’s major arterial highways, such as Interstate 25, and precipitation could cause major traffic delays.

Winds could also impact temperatures, dropping temperatures into the teens and possibly single digits overnight Sunday and Monday, according to the Pinpoint Weather team.

Overnight shelter for cold in Denver

The Denver Department of Housing Stability will open an overnight shelter in the ballroom of the Denver Navigation Campus (former Doubletree hotel) from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 24, and Monday, Dec. 25.

Individuals in need of shelter can go to the city’s “front door” shelter access points, which will also expand their capacity for the cold weather. Denver’s front-door shelters include:

Lawrence Street Community Center 2222 Lawrence St. For individual men

Samaritan House 2301 Lawrence St. For individual women

Urban Peak 2100 Stout St. For youth ages 15-20



Buses will transfer people from St. Francis Center at 2323 Curtis St. between 6:30-9 p.m. on Sunday and Monday to the Denver Navigation Campus.

After 9 p.m., individuals should go directly to the Denver Navigation Campus, 4040 Quebec St.

Families in need of shelter can call the Connection Center at 303-295-3366.

Denver notes that cold weather poses serious danger to unsheltered people, and the city encourages people to come inside. According to the National Weather Service, wind chill causes people to lose body heat faster, resulting in lower timeframes for the potential of frostbite or hypothermia.