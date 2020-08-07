Big Sky Conference postpones 2020 football season to spring 2021

DENVER (KDVR) — The Big Sky Conference announced today they will push back the 2020 football season to spring 2021. The conference’s Presidents’ Council convened Thursday and voted to move forward with this decision.

As far as the non-conference schedule, that is still pending for further review, but the conference schedule as well as the FCS championship is still planned to occur in the spring.

Teams will play an eight game conference schedule.

Statement from University of Northern Colorado Director of Athletics Darren Dunn:

We have worked tirelessly with the Big Sky staff, our staff, coaches, medical experts and local and state health officials over the past months to determine a safe and feasible path forward. We feel, for the sport of football, it is best to play the Big Sky Conference schedule in the Spring. Statement from University Northern Colorado Head Football Coach Ed McCaffrey: While I am deeply disappointed for our guys and coaches, I understand and applaud our leadership for making the difficult decision to put the health and safety of our student-athletes first. There are still a lot of unknowns but we will use this time to further player development within the program and will be ready when we get the opportunity to play.

