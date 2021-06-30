Big names headed to Ball Arena for tantalizing 2021 concert billing

DENVER (KDVR) — In just over a month, management at Ball Arena will be kicking the doors open to the concert-going public with the start of the 2021 concert season.

The arena, formerly known as the Pepsi Center, will be kicking off its music-focused season with a visit from the world-famous Harlem Globetrotters, and from then until mid-November, the arena is set for a busy run.

This means that even though NBA and NHL seasons ended earlier than Mile High Fans would have liked, there will still be plenty going on to keep us entertained.

JUST ANNOUNCED: Harlem Globetrotters on Saturday, July 31! Tickets go on sale Friday, June 25 at 10AM.

-July 31, Harlem Globetrotters

-July 31, Harlem Globetrotters

-Aug 6, Alan Jackson

-Aug 20, Blake Shelton

-Aug 22, WWE Supershow

-Aug 27, Megadeath and Lamb of God

-Sept 1, KOOl Concert 2021 w/ Daryl Hall and John Oates

-Sept 1, KOOl Concert 2021 w/ Daryl Hall and John Oates

-Sept 7, Harry Styles

-Sept 10, Deftones

-Sept 16, Eagles

-Sept 18, Eagles

-Sept 19 Celine Dion

🚨 New Date!

@tameimpala's Slow Rush Tour is coming to Ball Arena. The concert originally scheduled on July 30 has been moved to Monday, September 20. All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date.

-Sept 20, Tame Impala

-Sept 20, Tame Impala

-Sept 22, Alanis Morissette w/ special guest Garbage & Liz Phair

-Sept 25, Twenty One Pilots

-Sept 27, Doobie Brothers

-Sept 28, Lil Baby w/ special guest Durk

-Oct 1, Pitbull

-Oct 1, Pitbull

-Oct 2, Jason Aldean

-Oct 3, Simone Biles

-Oct 10, Kane Brown

-Oct 10, Kane Brown

-Oct 14, J. Cole w/ 21 savage

-Oct 15, Eric Church

JUST ANNOUNCED: @MarcAnthony is coming to Ball Arena on Sunday, October 17. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 30 at 10AM.

🎟 | https://t.co/sIaUCJKqg2 pic.twitter.com/U6oXyVgvfQ — Ball Arena (@BallArenaDenver) April 26, 2021

-Oct 17, Marc Anthony

-Oct 24, Dan + Shay

-Oct 31, Andrea Bocelli



-Oct 31, Andrea Bocelli

-Oct 31, Andrea Bocelli

-Oct 31, Andrea Bocelli

-Oct 31, Andrea Bocelli



-Oct 31, Andrea Bocelli

-Oct 31, Andrea Bocelli

-Nov 16, Florida Georgia Line

-Nov 21, Gabriel Iglesias

-Feb 9 (2022), Bad Bunny

-Feb 9 (2022), Bad Bunny

-Feb 21 (2022), Monsta X

-Feb 27 (2022), The Weeknd

-Mar 16 (2022), Justin Bieber

JUST ANNOUNCED: @billieeilish is bringing the HAPPIER THAN EVER, THE WORLD TOUR here on March 19, 2022!

-Mar 19 (2022), Billie Eilish

-June 7 (2022), Matchbox Twenty

-June 24 (2022), Chris Stapleton

-June 25 (2022), Chris Stapleton

-June 29 (2022), Santana w/ Earth, Wind & Fire

-Sept 6 (2022), Roger Waters

-Sept 30 (2022), My Chemical Romance

-Sept 30 (2022), My Chemical Romance

-TBA (2022), Pearl Jam

Looking at the schedule, it is plain to see that sought after acts are doing their best to bridge the concert-less gap left behind by the pandemic, and potential ticket hunters who act fast will be the beneficiary of these efforts.

Tickets can be grabbed on the Ball Arena's homepage here. Happy hunting!