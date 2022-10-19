DENVER (KDVR) – Another locally-based band that’s reached the national stage has announced a shared concert date with the Colorado Symphony, and that group is bringing some orchestral instruments of their own.

The electronically funk-focused duo known as Big Gigantic announced on Wednesday that they will be joined by the Colorado Symphony at Boetcher Concert Hall on March 17, 2023, to deliver what they’ve described as a show “unlike anything [they’ve] ever done.”

Special guest vocalists and the promise of an intimate setting are all on the bill for the mid-March performance.

“This show has been a dream of ours for so long and we can’t wait to share it with you!,” the group said in a post made on their official Facebook page on Wednesday.

(Photo by Rebecca Smeyne/Getty Images)

The duo comprised of Dominic Lalli and Jeremy Salkin just headlined Red Rocks Amphitheatre back on Sept. 20 when they celebrated a decade of annual musical performances with their Rowdytown X, but now it looks like they are set to take to another Denver stage within the year.

Big Gigantic’s Boettcher Concert Hall performance ticketing info

Tickets to this one-of-a-kind performance can be snagged starting on Thursday morning when they go on pre-sale. To get access to this offer, you must use the coupon code “BGSYMPHONY.”

Otherwise, tickets for the general public go on sale on Friday at 10 a.m.

This comes after the recent announcement of collaborative performances with the Colorado Symphony that include the Wu-Tang Clan’s founder RZA, Denver-based artist Nathaniel Rateliff, and Isabel Marie Sanchez, who will be performing in a tribute to “The Queen of Tejano Music,” Selena.

If these artists aren’t exactly what “tickles your fancy” when it comes to your own personal musical leanings, then keep checking in with the Colorado Symphony as its organizers add performances to the 2023 concert calendar. Your favorite band may be the next announcement to come out of Boettcher Concert Hall.