Big donation means year of free admission for Foothills Art Center

GOLDEN, Colo. (KDVR) -- Built in 1871 as a church, converted in 1968 as an art space, the Foothills Art Center is now one of the city of Golden’s treasures.

”They’re able to enjoy the arts because of the exhibits we have but they’re also able to create art," said Hassan Najjar, Foothills Art Center director.

25,000 art lovers visit the FAC every year to enjoy one of twelve annual exhibits. About 1,000 supporters of the FAC are also members.

“They are able to come to our members only openings, they are able to get discounts on our holiday market every year," said Najjar.

One member who wishes to avoid the spotlight made it easy for folks to visit the FAC. She opened up her wallet and wrote a check for thousands of dollars so admission would be free for the entire year of 2020.

“It’s a huge deal, I did a little dance in my chair when I found out," said Najjar.

More visitors mean more members, which will keep the art flowing like paint from a brush.