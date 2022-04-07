DENVER (KDVR) — FOX31 has obtained new numbers showing what could be one of the busiest Rockies opening days in recent history.

With these projections, FOX31 checked in with two businesses in LoDo preparing for all the action. Bars and businesses are preparing for an opening day unlike any other.

“We know that tomorrow will be our busiest day ever,” Chris Fuselier said. Fuselier has owned Blake Street Tavern for 19 years.

“This is going to be a crazy, fun weekend,” Brad Manske said. He is the vice president of ViewHouse, which sits next door to Coors Field. Business owners say they are preparing for bedlam on Blake Street.

“We’ve already ordered 150 kegs of beer,” Fuselier said. He said there will be more than 1,000 people in the building and 1,500 outside in their Biergarten.

With pandemic restrictions now in the rearview, a revived Rockies fanbase is ready to get back to baseball.

Officials with Downtown Denver Partnership tell FOX31 a year before the pandemic, Downtown Denver foot traffic reached more than 380,000 people. It then took a dive in 2020, before recovering to just more than 232,000 last year. This year, officials are estimating a rebound back to 300,000.

“This is going to be a crazy, fun weekend and the Dodgers are in town, it’s amazing,” Manske said. “We have about 250 people on staff, tomorrow there will be about 180 working at any given time Downtown.”

