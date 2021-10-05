Big changes ahead: Denver’s first freeze could arrive next week

DENVER (KDVR) — Highs will be close to 80 degrees the next few days in Denver. But don’t let the warmer temperatures fool you. Denver’s first freeze is possible next week.

Meteorologist Chris Tomer says there will be two cold fronts arriving between Oct. 10-16.

The jet stream appears to buckle next week allowing colder temperatures. In addition, snow is possible in Colorado’s mountains.

Overall, temperatures next week run below normal and precipitation is above normal.

Denver’s average first freeze is Oct. 7 and the average first snow is Oct. 18.

October snow in Denver

It is pretty normal to see snow in October in Denver. However, it’s been awhile since the city saw a big snowstorm in October. The three biggest snowstorms ever recorded in Denver history in October are:

October 3-5, 1969: 16 inches

October 24-25, 1997: 21.9 inches

October 20-23, 1906: 22.7 inches