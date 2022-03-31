DENVER (KDVR) — The housing crisis across the country is pricing residents out of metropolitan areas, and is more pronounced in Denver than in most markets elsewhere in the U.S.

And while new data shows hope for rental relief in the Mile High City, Colorado lawmakers are trying to take action to make the state’s housing more affordable and attainable for middle-class Coloradans.

President Biden’s budget proposal sets aside billions of dollars to address this issue across the country.

“This budget invests $50 billion over 10 years in trying to alleviate one of the nation’s most serious challenges right now,” Jared Bernstein on the President’s Council of Economic Advisors said during an interview on FOX31 NOW. You can watch the full interview in the post on kdvr.com.

That $50 billion would go to housing construction and supply, according to the White House. It would include funding to the Department of Housing and Urban Development designated to local agencies in Colorado to offer more grants, loan funds and other financial help to help.

“We have incentive programs to improve zoning so that people are building housing in places that are close to transportation,” Bernstein said.

And while rent in Denver is high compared to other markets in the country, the White House hopes incentives will push developers to carve out more affordable units in new developments.

“Increases in a low-income tax credit to make it more affordable for builders to pencil out these deals in the middle and lower sector of the housing market, so this is a serious devotion of resources to try and solve the housing supply problem that has bedeviled this market for about a decade,” Bernstein said.