PUEBLO, Colo. (KDVR) — On Wednesday, President Joe Biden is expected to visit CS Wind in Pueblo to highlight how “Bidenomics” is creating jobs and opportunities in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District.

CS Wind is a South Korean-based company and is the largest wind tower manufacturer in the world.

The investment to expand will create 850 new jobs by 2026.

While at the facility, the White House said Biden will deliver a speech promoting the impact of “Bidenomics” on clean energy manufacturing and job creation.

“As a consequence of all of that historic legislation, we’re now seeing absolutely historic levels of private sector investment, including over $5 billion of private sector investment coming directly back to Colorado. And along with that 1000s of good paying jobs for which you don’t necessarily need a four-year degree,” said White House spokesperson Olivia Dalton.

Pueblo is in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District, represented by Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert. The congresswoman has been a critic of the Inflation Reduction Act, calling it “a massive failure” earlier this year.

On X, formerly known as Twitter, Boebert said voting against the Inflation Reduction Act would be “the easiest no vote yet.”

“The congresswoman made it really clear she wasn’t supportive of this project when she voted against the Inflation Reduction Act and then tried to repeal it. She’s made it pretty clear she wasn’t interested in 850 jobs coming to her district and this project, made it pretty clear she wasn’t interested in $200 million of private sector investment in her district that are a direct result of the Inflation Reduction Act that she voted against. So, I don’t expect that the congresswoman will be there, just as she hasn’t been there,” Dalton said.

Biden made a commitment to be a president for all Americans regardless of political party, and the White House said he’s kept that promise.