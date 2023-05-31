COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KXRM) — On Thursday, 919 cadets from the U.S. Air Force Academy will graduate and hear a commencement speech from President Joe Biden.

Biden arrived just before 6 p.m. Wednesday at Peterson Space Force Base in Colorado Springs.

The graduation event is open to the public with the purchase of a ticket and will be held at Falcon Stadium.

USAFA said visitors to Falcon Stadium for graduation should refrain from bringing large bags, coolers, backpacks or other items that will require additional scrutiny or searches.

USAFA advises guests to dress comfortably and be prepared for Colorado weather. “You may experience all four seasons during the ceremony,” according to the USAFA.

The final event of graduation will be a salute to the graduates by the world-renowned U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron, the Thunderbirds. Guests will have to remain in the stadium during the Thunderbird’s performance.

Gates open at 6:30 a.m., the ceremony begins at 9:30 a.m., and the event is expected to wrap up at 1:15 p.m. on Thursday. For ticket information, click here.

Those living in or visiting Colorado Springs should expect traffic delays on the day of graduation.