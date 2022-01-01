Biden approves Major Disaster Declaration for Colorado

DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado will receive federal disaster assistance to help areas in Colorado affected by wildfires and winds which began on Dec. 30.

President Biden and the federal government have approved the request, declaring a Major Disaster for the State of Colorado on Saturday.

Funding includes:

Grants for affected individuals in Boulder County for temporary housing and home repairs

Low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster

State and local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations for emergency work in Boulder County

Disaster Assistance for residents and business owners who have suffered losses in the designated areas can apply for assistance online or by calling 1-800-621- 3362.

