Bid on Colorado Day license plates, support disability innovation

Colorado Day themed license plate available at auction (Credit: State of Colorado)

DENVER (KDVR) – Colorado Day-themed license plates are up for auction and proceeds benefit Coloradans with disabilities.

“The generosity of Coloradoans is astounding, whether somebody pays $5,060 for the rights to the Colorado license plate COORS or $350 for TENNIS, it directly goes to changing the lives of Coloradans with disabilities,” said Colorado Lt. Governor Dianne Primavera.

The Colorado Disability Funding Committee is auctioning these 10 Colorado Day-themed license plates:

The auction ends on August 7 at 7 p.m. Proceeds will benefit organizations that support people with disabilities.

The Colorado Disability Funding Committee plans monthly auctions. Previous auctions featured NHL, MLB and NBA themed plates.