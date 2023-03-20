Actual photo of the first vehicle wanted in connection to a shooting in the Speer neighborhood. (Metro Denver Crime Stoppers)

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver Police are looking for the suspects that were allegedly involved in a shooting that injured a bicyclist.

According to the Denver Police Department, officers investigated the shooting on March 9 at around 3:04 p.m. The incident happened in the area of East First Avenue and North Emerson Street in the Speer neighborhood.

DPD said the suspects fired a shot at a bicyclist nearby and struck the victim in the arm.

Officers said the suspects are associated with the two pictured KIAs. The cars are believed to have been stolen.

Actual photo of the first vehicle wanted in connection to a shooting in the Speer neighborhood. (Metro Denver Crime Stoppers) Actual photo of the second vehicle wanted in connection to a shooting in the Speer neighborhood. (Metro Denver Crime Stoppers)

DPD said that the driver of the silver KIA Sportage is the one that fired and hit the victim.

Anyone who has information on the cars or the suspects in this shooting is asked to contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.