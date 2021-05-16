Bicyclist killed in Lakewood after driver drifts into bike lane; Driver arrested for drug-related DUI

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) – A bicyclist was killed Sunday after a driver in a sedan drifted into the bike lane and collided with her.

Around 10 a.m., Lakewood police responded to a crash involving a car and a bicyclist at West Alameda Parkway and South Indiana Street.

The cyclist, an adult female, was transported to the hospital where she died of her injuries.

According to a police investigation, the cyclist was riding eastbound on West Alameda Parkway between South McIntyre Street and South Indiana Street, in the bike lane. The sedan was driving east bound on West Alameda Parkway when the driver drifted into the bike lane.

The driver of the vehicle, an adult male, remained on scene. Speed is not considered to be a factor in the crash, but the driver was arrested on charges of DUI-D (drugs).

Additional charges of vehicular homicide will be presented to the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office for this crash.

W Alameda Pkwy at S Indiana St is closed for a injury crash involving a vehicle and a road cyclist. Please avoid area and expect lengthy closures. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/MKNT1916ae — Lakewood Police (@LakewoodPDCO) May 16, 2021