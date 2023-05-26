AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Police say a driver crashed into a bicyclist Thursday night and left the man to die on the road.

Jose Moya, 21, of Denver, faces counts of vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of a deadly crash, according to the Aurora Police Department.

The crash was reported around 11:12 p.m. Thursday, police said. Responding officers found the bicyclist, a 56-year-old man, lying on the road near East Colfax Avenue and North Joliet Street. He died at the scene.

Investigators learned a black 2020 Nissan Altima was involved, according to the police department. Around 3 a.m., police found the car and Moya along East Colfax, just west of Interstate 225.

“The Altima had damage consistent with striking a bicycle and Moya admitted to being involved in a crash,” Aurora Police spokesperson Joy Moylan wrote in a release.

East Colfax Avenue was closed in both directions between North Joliet and Kingston streets. The road reopened around 3 a.m.

The victim’s identity will be released by the Arapahoe County coroner once next-of-kin are notified.