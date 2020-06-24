Bicyclist killed in Englewood hit-and-run; residents asked to check security footage for suspect truck

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — A bicyclist was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Englewood Tuesday night.

According to the Englewood Police Department, the crash occurred at the intersection of South Bannock Street and West Radcliff Avenue about 9 p.m.

The vehicle involved may be a full-size pickup truck.

EPD is asking people who live near the crash site to check security footage and doorbell cameras for any video of a full-size truck around the time of the crash.

Anyone with information can contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at: 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous. A reward of up to $2,000 is being offered.