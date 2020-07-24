Bicyclist killed in crash on Hampden Avenue in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — A bicyclist died after being struck by a car in Aurora Thursday evening.

According to the Aurora Police Department, the crash occurred at East Hampden Avenue and South Kalispell Street.

APD said that based on initial information, the bicyclist — a man — was traveling northbound on Kalispell when he was struck in the crosswalk by a black Ford Mustang, which was heading westbound on Hampden.

“At this time, it does not appear that speed or alcohol was a factor,” APD said in a press release.

Police said it is currently unknown who had the right-of-way.

The driver of the car remained at the scene.

APD asked anyone who witnessed the crash or who has dash-cam footage to contact its traffic unit. Tipsters can also reach out anonymously to Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at: 720-913-7867.

Hampden is closed in both directions between East Hampden Circle and South Laredo Street.

The bicyclist’s name has not yet been released.