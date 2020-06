DENVER (KDVR) – A bicyclist has died after being hit by an RTD train in Denver, police confirmed Friday afternoon.

The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. near the intersection of Smith Road and Quebec Street in Stapleton.

Police said the initial investigation indicates that the cyclist, an adult male, was crossing the tracks against a signal.

He was hit by an A-line train with passengers on board.

It is unclear how long the roads and train service will be closed for the investigation.

UPDATE: This incident is now being investigated as a fatal crash. Victim is an adult male. Preliminary investigation revealed that the cyclist was crossing the tracks against the signals and was struck by the train. Investigation is ongoing. #Denver — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) June 26, 2020