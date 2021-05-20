Bicyclist dies after being hit on South Boulder Road

Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — A bicyclist died after being hit by a car while riding on South Boulder Road on Thursday afternoon.

Police said the driver struck the bicyclist while traveling on South Boulder Road just after 3 p.m. The bicyclist rode directly into traffic near Manhattan Drive, according to Boulder Police.

Police said the driver has been cooperative and distracted driving or impairment do not initially appear to be factors in the crash.

South Boulder Road is closed between 55th Street and Foothills Parkway while police investigate the crash.

BPD is asking anyone who saw the crash or events before it, to contact them at 303-441-3333.