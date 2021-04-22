Bicycle safety study taking place in Denver

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver will be the first city in the U.S. to participate in a year-long cycling study aimed to improve safety for cyclists.

A U.K. based cycling tech company called See.Sense will conduct the study, using data gathered by “smart” bike lights. These lights have sensors that record rough, uneven pavement and severe swerving and braking.

The data gathered from these sensors will go towards helping city planners and engineers to understand where safety issues exist for Denver cyclists.

“We are proud to be the first city in the United States to use this technology to improve our bicycle network to the benefit of cyclists — and future cyclists — who rely on cycling as a critical means of mobility to and around downtown Denver,” said Tami Door, President and CEO of the Downtown Denver Partnership.

The special lights will be handed out to 300 volunteers tomorrow at The Outer Space on 1600 Welton St. from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.