Beyoncé, seen here performing at the Oscars in 2022, revealed her next project on social media. (Photo by Mason Poole/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) — Bad news Beyoncé fans, “Queen Bey” will not be making a stop in the Mile High City this year.

The icon’s Renaissance World Tour was announced Wednesday and will be her eighth concert tour.

The tour will begin in May and finish at the end of September. Fifteen of her 41 concert dates are overseas in Europe, with the remaining 26 in North America.

Where are the closest shows?

The closest Beyoncé will come to Denver this year will be her Kansas City, Missouri, stop on Sept. 18 at Arrowhead Stadium.

After that, her closest concert to the Denver metro will be in Dallas on Sept. 21.

When was the last time she played Denver?

Many of Beyoncé’s tours have skipped Denver, including the most recent tour she headlined with her husband Jay-Z in 2018.

The last time Beyoncé came to Denver while on tour was in 2006 during her Beyoncé Experience tour.

She has toured five times since.

What are some of the big shows here this summer?

Many popular artists are coming to Denver this summer, with one notable star being Taylor Swift.

Swift announced late last year that she would be playing two shows of her Eras Tour at Empower Field on July 14 and 15.

Pop legend Madonna will also be coming to Denver that same month, with a show in Ball Arena on July 25.

George Strait will be playing with Chris Stapleton and Little Big Town on June 24, and Ed Sheeran will be making a stop in the Mile High City on Aug. 19. Both concerts will be at Empower Field.

Rapper Lil’ Wayne will also be playing at Fillmore Auditorium on May 7.