AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — The Aurora Police Department’s Economic Crimes Unit is warning the public about a new card skimmer scam involving ATMs and gas pumps in the metro area.

Sgt. Dan Courtenay said these scammers are now finding ways to plant card skimmers inside gas pumps and ATMs, so there’s no way to tell from the outside. He said in some cases involving ATMs, they’ve also found hidden cameras used to capture someone typing in their personal identification number.

“The pinhole camera is made to look exactly like the ATM itself,” Courtenay said. “They are recording putting in the PIN number, and then they just match up the time the card was put in and the time of the PIN number, and they have all the information they need to use your card. Once they have the information, they’ll have it on their computer and they’ll put it onto anything with a magnetic stripe.”

Courtenay said they’ve already seized five card skimmers within the last month and a half. In one case, he said more than 100 cards were compromised.

BB Ware, an Aurora mother, told FOX31, it seems like one thing after another.

“It’s slightly depressing because you don’t want to be suspicious of the world, you’re trying to teach your kids to trust people and not be suspicious. And you think, ‘Dang it, another thing to be aware of,'” Ware said.

How to protect yourself from card skimmers

Police gave these tips for debit card users:

Use your hand to cover the keypad as you type your PIN.

Draw from a separate account, not directly linked to your primary bank account.

Use a credit card for other purchases if possible.

Courtenay said these scammers are getting a hold of keys to then access the inside of the machines and plant their skimmers, and many can do it in less than a minute.

If you do notice any suspicious activity, you’re asked to report it to local law enforcement as soon as possible.