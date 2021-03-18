‘Better Futures’; JBS, Pilgrim announce 2-year college tuition program

GREELEY, Colo. (KDVR) — JBS USA and Pilgrim announced Thursday the launch of a new program for free, two-year college college tuition for more than 66,000 company team members and their dependent children

JBS USA and Pilgrim will use advisors for the “Better Futures” program and help team members navigate the application process.

“Our Better Futures program removes the biggest financial barrier associated with going to college, and it gives our team members and their families the opportunity to reap the benefits an education can provide,” said Andre Nogueira, chief executive officer, JBS USA. “We will be delighted if some choose to build or continue their careers with us when they graduate. Yet our larger aim is to unlock rural America’s potential through free college education for our team members and their children.”



To be eligible, JBS USA and Pilgrim’s team members need only to have worked with the company for the last six months and remain in good standing with the company through completion of their education.

JBS USA and Pilgrim said college tuition is paid upfront by the company, team members will not need to take out loans to cover tuition and people can pursue whatever program they choose.

These are the current college partnerships for the Better Futures program:

Riverside, Calif. – Riverside City College, Norco College, and Moreno Valley College of the Riverside Community Council District

Greeley, Colo. – Aims Community College

Grand Island, Neb. – Central Community College

Omaha, Neb. – Metropolitan Community College

Hyrum, Utah – Bridgerland Technical College

Online Partner – Rio Salado College