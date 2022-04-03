DENVER (Stacker) — Every destination has reasons to visit, be it a nationally recognized landmark or a hometown favorite restaurant. Museums, parks, libraries, historic sites, performance venues—there’s always something to do, and no matter where you live or where you want to visit, you can find plenty to keep you busy. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated things to do in Denver on Tripadvisor.

#30. Cheesman Park

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (227 reviews)
– Type of activity: Parks, Gardens
– Address: 8th Ave & Franklin St, Denver, CO 80206
Read more on Tripadvisor

#29. Colorado Convention Center

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (635 reviews)
– Type of activity: Convention Centers
– Address: 700 14th St, Denver, CO 80202-3221
Read more on Tripadvisor

#28. Balistreri Vineyards

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (170 reviews)
– Type of activity: Wineries & Vineyards
– Address: 1946 E 66th Ave, Denver, CO 80229-7424
Read more on Tripadvisor

#27. United States Mint

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (738 reviews)
– Type of activity: Government Buildings
– Address: West Colfax & West 14th Street, Denver, CO 80204-2693
Read more on Tripadvisor

#26. Clyfford Still Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (411 reviews)
– Type of activity: Art Museums
– Address: 1250 Bannock St, Denver, CO 80204-3631
Read more on Tripadvisor

#25. City Park – Denver

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (303 reviews)
– Type of activity: Parks
– Address: Colorado Blvd. and York St., Denver, CO 80205
Read more on Tripadvisor

#24. Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (409 reviews)
– Type of activity: Architectural Buildings, Religious Sites
– Address: 1530 N Logan St, Denver, CO 80203-1914
Read more on Tripadvisor

#23. LoDo

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (302 reviews)
– Type of activity: Neighborhoods, Historic Walking Areas
– Address: Lower Downtown, Denver, CO 80202
Read more on Tripadvisor

#22. National Ballpark Museum

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (183 reviews)
– Type of activity: Speciality Museums
– Address: 1940 Blake St, Denver, CO 80202-1297
Read more on Tripadvisor

#21. Denver Mountain Parks

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (291 reviews)
– Type of activity: Parks
– Address: 3000 E 1st Ave, Denver, CO 80206-5638
Read more on Tripadvisor

#20. 16th Street Mall

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (4663 reviews)
– Type of activity: Points of Interest & Landmarks, Historic Walking Areas
– Address: 16th St, Denver, CO 80202
Read more on Tripadvisor

#19. Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (737 reviews)
– Type of activity: Speciality Museums
– Address: 7711 E Academy Blvd, Denver, CO 80230-6929
Read more on Tripadvisor

#18. Colorado State Capitol

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1585 reviews)
– Type of activity: Government Buildings
– Address: 200 E Colfax Ave, Denver, CO 80203-1776
Read more on Tripadvisor

#17. Downtown Aquarium

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (2204 reviews)
– Type of activity: Architectural Buildings, Aquariums
– Address: 700 Water St, Denver, CO 80211-5210
Read more on Tripadvisor

#16. Kirkland Museum of Fine & Decorative Art

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (386 reviews)
– Type of activity: Speciality Museums
– Address: 1201 Bannock Street, Denver, CO 80204
Read more on Tripadvisor

#15. History Colorado Center

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (615 reviews)
– Type of activity: History Museums
– Address: 1200 N Broadway, Denver, CO 80203-2109
Read more on Tripadvisor

#14. Washington Park

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (602 reviews)
– Type of activity: Parks, Gardens
– Address: S. Downing St. & E. Louisiana Ave, Denver, CO 80209
Read more on Tripadvisor

#13. Empower Field at Mile High

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1163 reviews)
– Type of activity: Arenas & Stadiums
– Address: 1701 Bryant St, Denver, CO 80204-1701
Read more on Tripadvisor

#12. Larimer Square

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (750 reviews)
– Type of activity: Points of Interest & Landmarks
– Address: 1430 Larimer St, Denver, CO 80202-1739
Read more on Tripadvisor

#11. Forney Museum of Transportation

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (510 reviews)
– Type of activity: Speciality Museums
– Address: 4303 Brighton Blvd, Denver, CO 80216-3702
Read more on Tripadvisor

#10. Molly Brown House Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1419 reviews)
– Type of activity: Speciality Museums, Historic Sites
– Address: 1340 N Pennsylvania St, Denver, CO 80203-2417
Read more on Tripadvisor

#9. Denver Zoo

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (4053 reviews)
– Type of activity: Zoos
– Address: 2300 N Steele St Denver City Park, Denver, CO 80205-4899
Read more on Tripadvisor

#8. Stranahan’s Whiskey Distillery & Cocktail Bar

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (920 reviews)
– Type of activity: Distilleries
– Address: 200 S Kalamath St, Denver, CO 80223-1813
Read more on Tripadvisor

#7. Denver Art Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3419 reviews)
– Type of activity: Art Museums
– Address: 13th Avenue Between Broadway and Bannock Streets, Denver, CO 80204
Read more on Tripadvisor

#6. Denver Museum of Nature & Science

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (4046 reviews)
– Type of activity: Natural History Museums, Science Museums
– Address: 2001 N Colorado Blvd, Denver, CO 80205-5798
Read more on Tripadvisor

#5. Mount Evans Scenic Byway

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (1013 reviews)
– Type of activity: Scenic Drives
Read more on Tripadvisor

#4. Coors Field

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (4796 reviews)
– Type of activity: Arenas & Stadiums
– Address: 2001 Blake St At 20th St, Denver, CO 80205-2060
Read more on Tripadvisor

#3. Denver Union Station

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3349 reviews)
– Type of activity: Historic Sites
– Address: 1701 Wynkoop St, Denver, CO 80202-1047
Read more on Tripadvisor

#2. Mount Evans

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (2548 reviews)
– Type of activity: Mountains
Read more on Tripadvisor

#1. Denver Botanic Gardens

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (5677 reviews)
– Type of activity: Art Galleries, Gardens
– Address: 1007 York Street, Denver, CO 80206-3014
Read more on Tripadvisor


Stacker content published under a CC BY-NC 4.0 License.