DENVER (Stacker) — Every destination has reasons to visit, be it a nationally recognized landmark or a hometown favorite restaurant. Museums, parks, libraries, historic sites, performance venues—there’s always something to do, and no matter where you live or where you want to visit, you can find plenty to keep you busy. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated things to do in Denver on Tripadvisor.

#30. Cheesman Park

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (227 reviews)

– Type of activity: Parks, Gardens

– Address: 8th Ave & Franklin St, Denver, CO 80206

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#29. Colorado Convention Center

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (635 reviews)

– Type of activity: Convention Centers

– Address: 700 14th St, Denver, CO 80202-3221

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#28. Balistreri Vineyards

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (170 reviews)

– Type of activity: Wineries & Vineyards

– Address: 1946 E 66th Ave, Denver, CO 80229-7424

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#27. United States Mint

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (738 reviews)

– Type of activity: Government Buildings

– Address: West Colfax & West 14th Street, Denver, CO 80204-2693

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#26. Clyfford Still Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (411 reviews)

– Type of activity: Art Museums

– Address: 1250 Bannock St, Denver, CO 80204-3631

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#25. City Park – Denver

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (303 reviews)

– Type of activity: Parks

– Address: Colorado Blvd. and York St., Denver, CO 80205

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#24. Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (409 reviews)

– Type of activity: Architectural Buildings, Religious Sites

– Address: 1530 N Logan St, Denver, CO 80203-1914

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#23. LoDo

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (302 reviews)

– Type of activity: Neighborhoods, Historic Walking Areas

– Address: Lower Downtown, Denver, CO 80202

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#22. National Ballpark Museum

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (183 reviews)

– Type of activity: Speciality Museums

– Address: 1940 Blake St, Denver, CO 80202-1297

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#21. Denver Mountain Parks

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (291 reviews)

– Type of activity: Parks

– Address: 3000 E 1st Ave, Denver, CO 80206-5638

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#20. 16th Street Mall

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (4663 reviews)

– Type of activity: Points of Interest & Landmarks, Historic Walking Areas

– Address: 16th St, Denver, CO 80202

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#19. Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (737 reviews)

– Type of activity: Speciality Museums

– Address: 7711 E Academy Blvd, Denver, CO 80230-6929

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#18. Colorado State Capitol

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1585 reviews)

– Type of activity: Government Buildings

– Address: 200 E Colfax Ave, Denver, CO 80203-1776

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#17. Downtown Aquarium

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (2204 reviews)

– Type of activity: Architectural Buildings, Aquariums

– Address: 700 Water St, Denver, CO 80211-5210

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#16. Kirkland Museum of Fine & Decorative Art

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (386 reviews)

– Type of activity: Speciality Museums

– Address: 1201 Bannock Street, Denver, CO 80204

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#15. History Colorado Center

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (615 reviews)

– Type of activity: History Museums

– Address: 1200 N Broadway, Denver, CO 80203-2109

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#14. Washington Park

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (602 reviews)

– Type of activity: Parks, Gardens

– Address: S. Downing St. & E. Louisiana Ave, Denver, CO 80209

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#13. Empower Field at Mile High

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1163 reviews)

– Type of activity: Arenas & Stadiums

– Address: 1701 Bryant St, Denver, CO 80204-1701

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#12. Larimer Square

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (750 reviews)

– Type of activity: Points of Interest & Landmarks

– Address: 1430 Larimer St, Denver, CO 80202-1739

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#11. Forney Museum of Transportation

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (510 reviews)

– Type of activity: Speciality Museums

– Address: 4303 Brighton Blvd, Denver, CO 80216-3702

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#10. Molly Brown House Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1419 reviews)

– Type of activity: Speciality Museums, Historic Sites

– Address: 1340 N Pennsylvania St, Denver, CO 80203-2417

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#9. Denver Zoo

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (4053 reviews)

– Type of activity: Zoos

– Address: 2300 N Steele St Denver City Park, Denver, CO 80205-4899

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#8. Stranahan’s Whiskey Distillery & Cocktail Bar

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (920 reviews)

– Type of activity: Distilleries

– Address: 200 S Kalamath St, Denver, CO 80223-1813

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#7. Denver Art Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3419 reviews)

– Type of activity: Art Museums

– Address: 13th Avenue Between Broadway and Bannock Streets, Denver, CO 80204

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#6. Denver Museum of Nature & Science

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (4046 reviews)

– Type of activity: Natural History Museums, Science Museums

– Address: 2001 N Colorado Blvd, Denver, CO 80205-5798

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#5. Mount Evans Scenic Byway

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (1013 reviews)

– Type of activity: Scenic Drives

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#4. Coors Field

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (4796 reviews)

– Type of activity: Arenas & Stadiums

– Address: 2001 Blake St At 20th St, Denver, CO 80205-2060

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#3. Denver Union Station

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3349 reviews)

– Type of activity: Historic Sites

– Address: 1701 Wynkoop St, Denver, CO 80202-1047

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#2. Mount Evans

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (2548 reviews)

– Type of activity: Mountains

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#1. Denver Botanic Gardens

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (5677 reviews)

– Type of activity: Art Galleries, Gardens

– Address: 1007 York Street, Denver, CO 80206-3014

– Read more on Tripadvisor



Stacker content published under a CC BY-NC 4.0 License.