DENVER (KDVR) — It’s mid-July and with half the summer to go, the heat isn’t taking a vacation anytime soon. While the weather’s not cooling off, you can with some of the best watering holes near Denver.

Cherry Creek just about has it all. From boating and jet skiing to swimming and fishing, you’re able to do it all on the water. The park itself has something for everyone. There’s plenty of nature, trails, camping and even a shooting range. It’s about 30 minutes from downtown Denver and makes for a relaxing day trip or weekend getaway.

You’ll find many people testing the waters at Aurora Reservoir on a hot day. There’s a designated area to swim in the reservoir which is open from Memorial Day to Labor Day. There’s also an open water swimming area which allows scuba divers with a park pass. It’s 45 minutes away from downtown Denver.

Horsetooth Reservoir lies just a few minutes outside of Fort Collins and is home to some of the most popular recreation activities in Colorado. It offers boating, fishing, swimming, paddle boarding, water skiing and sailing. It’s a quaint oasis for a day picnic and less than a tank of gas away from Denver.

Boulder Creek is known as a local watering hole where you can watch (or join) tubers float down the water. The water is particularly rough this year, which can make the tubing fun but also dangerous. If you’re an adrenaline junkie, make sure you at least bring a lifejacket.

The Chatfield Reservoir offers in- and out-of-water activities like boating, biking and a place to ride horses. If you’re looking for water without being in the water, there’s even a floating restaurant. It’s a 45-minute drive from Denver.