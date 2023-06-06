DENVER (KDVR) — Coloradans are talking about sopaipillas, looking forward to the highly anticipated re-opening of Casa Bonita.

If you can’t stand the wait, there are plenty of restaurants in the Denver metro area with high ratings that serve sopaipillas.

Sopaipillas are defined by the Merriam-Webster dictionary as “a usually puffy piece of deep-fried dough often sweetened with honey.”

Here’s a list of options with at least 1,000 reviews on Google, and an overall rating of 4.5 or more stars.

Best sopaipillas near Denver

Both Illegal Pete’s and Santiago’s Mexican Restaurant had several locations with thousands of reviews on Google that averaged ratings over 4 stars.

If you want the sopaipilla with the experience of Casa Bonita, you might reserve your table ahead of time.

Casa Bonita is taking reservations for August through October, though the official re-opening date has yet to be announced.